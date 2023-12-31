Soulja Boy Unleashes New Single "Get That Money"

Soulja Boy fans have gotten no shortage of new music from the Chicago-born MC this year. He unleashed three full-length offerings in 2023, starting with Swag 5 back in March. Only a couple of months later, he unveiled Soulja Season. Most recently, he came through with Soulja World 3 in July.

While one might expect the "Crank That" performer to be taking some time off, he's instead gearing up for yet another drop. Swag 6, a follow-up to his aforementioned Swag 5 mixtape, is slated for release "soon," according to him. Soulja Boy has yet to confirm an official release date for the project, but it's safe to say that listeners can't wait. By the looks of things, 2024 will be yet another prolific year for the 33-year-old rapper.

Soulja Boy Says His New Album Swag 6 Is "Coming Soon"

While fans wait for Swag 6 to finally drop, Soulja Boy has delivered a new song to hold them over. He shared the track, "Get That Money," yesterday (December 29) alongside an accompanying music video. The video sees the performer posted up outside of a mansion, spitting menacing bars from within a Lambo while wielding a stack of cash. The laid-back visual is fitting, as the lyrics to the song center mostly around Soulja being the self-proclaimed "trapper of the century," and the luxe lifestyle that comes along with it.

He packs a punch sonically, taking notes from drill to throw jabs at his opps. What do you think of Soulja Boy's new track? Will you be adding "Get That Money" to your winter playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing his Swag 6 mixtape when it finally arrives? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cappin' like you rich but you broke

Boy I got a chopper with a scope

You n***a p*ssy f*ck you n***as h*e

You cap and you lie that's how that go

