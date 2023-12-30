tobi lou Is In His Bag On "Numbers (Solo Version)": Stream

Yesterday (December 29) marked the final New Music Friday of the year. We were surprised to see how many artists still came through with new content. Jack Harlow's Instagram-exclusive track "Drive Safe" is quickly growing on fans. Meanwhile, Chief Keef helped Sexyy Red remix her viral club banger, "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." At HNHH, we've already shared our favourite rap and R&B releases of the year. Still, that doesn't mean we're done celebrating all that's dropping in the final moments of 2023. tobi lou is among those who caught our attention this weekend, finally sharing the full solo cut of his "Numbers" snippet from much earlier in his career.

"She say I changed like I switched up on her / I ain't change, I just didn't want you," he confidently sings. "I just started believing in myself / You don't know how good that s**t feels." His heartfelt lyrics continue, "What is you doing? / I'm f**king up the economy / Doing numbers like the lottery / All you ever did was doubted me / And now you can't get a hold of me."

Tobi Lou Finally Shares "Numbers"

As Genius notes, "Numbers" will appear on lou's forthcoming LP, tobi lou and the Mood. Days before dropping this off, we heard the singer on "FOOD" with FARADA and WIND MIRAGE, as well as September EP, Perish Blue (Fall Tour). Across those eight titles, the only guest feature TL relied upon came from Young Thug on "Cobra," which continues to be a fan favourite.

Check out the latest version of tobi lou's "Numbers" above. If you're feeling the groovy track, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out our weekly Fire Emoji round-up at the link below.

