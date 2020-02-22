tobi lou
- Songstobi lou Is In His Bag On "Numbers (Solo Version)": StreamHappy Saturday streaming!By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesTobi Lou And FARADA Prove They Are A Great Duo With "Perish Blue (Fall Tour)"Tobi Lou continues to add new tracks with FARADA. By Zachary Horvath
- Songstobi lou & Young Thug's "Cobra" Is Among The Waviest New Singles This WeekThe Nigerian-born and Chicago-raised multi-hyphenate is building something big with his recent singles with FARADA.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTobi Lou And FARADA Add "Losing You" To "Caturday" EPThe EP also gets a new title. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesTobi Lou And FARADA Team Up For Another Project "Caturday"Tobi Lou and FARADA come back with a short EP.By Zachary Horvath
- Newstobi lou Unveils "Non-Perishable" Featuring T-Pain, Jean Deaux & CHIKAStream tobi lou's latest this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTobi Lou Is "WIDE Open"Love can have you feeling vulnerable. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTobi Lou Delivers Short & Sweet Single "2hrs"Sweet soul. By Karlton Jahmal
- Newstobi lou & Dreezy Rep Chicago On New Single "OKAY"tobi lou and Dreezy reload on their new record "OKAY".By Alex Zidel
- NewsTobi Lou Is Still Paying Off His "Student Loans" In New SingleThe Chicago rapper drops off a new single ahead of his upcoming album "Parrish Blue."By Dre D.
- Newstobi lou Strikes Back On "Lingo Starr" EPChicago-based recording artist tobi lou releases three new songs packaged as "Lingo Starr."By Alex Zidel
- Songstobi lou Reworks "Hot Tub Time Machine" To Craft "Hot Tub Dream Machine"tobi lou returns with an update.By Milca P.