Tobi Lou Is Dynamic And "Diabolical <3" On His Latest Album

Chicago-based rapper Tobi Lou has been making consistently good music for much of his career. On April 27, he re-released Baggy Weather, his 2023 album with producer FARADA. The album was previously only available through his TobiLoop app, but now has a wider release for the public.

On May 27, Lou released Diabolical <3, an album full of fresh material for his fans after the last drop was just a rerelease. Diabolical is a concise work, clocking in at barely 22 minutes in length, and it features another strong batch of tracks by the Nigerian-born artist. Generally, his albums rarely include a long list of features, and this one is no different. The only outside appearance is from Glassface.

Tobi Lou raps about his relationships, does quite a bit of flexing, and even drops a few sports references (complete with a sample of Stephen A. Smith's voice). He mixes some of the sing-rapping he does into several of the tracks, giving them a Drake-like sheen over very dynamic production. No two beats on the album sound alike, much to its benefit, and he makes the most of these sounds.

Tobi Lou is a prolific artist, regularly dropping singles and new projects for his fans. He put out three albums in 2023. It feels reasonable to believe that he will drop another album or two in 2025, especially after a year of relative inactivity in 2024. He has not formally announced a new project beyond what fans have already gotten. Until he does, take a listen to Diabolical <3 below.

tobi lou - Diabolical <3

Diabolical <3 tracklist: