Law Roach
- StreetwearLaw Roach Net Worth 2023: What Is The Fashion Icon Worth?The remarkable ascent of Law Roach, fashion's ruling icon, painting a picture of an impressive, million-dollar net worth.By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Stuns On "ELLE" Cover Styled By Law Roach: PhotosIn the magazine's accompanying story, the "Plan B" hitmaker addresses the Tory Lanez shooting for what she says will be the final time in the press.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureZendaya Offered To Send Stylist Law Roach On Vacation After He Announced RetirementThe pair are like family, and when Law said he was stressed out from the industry, Zendaya swooped in to help with whatever he needed.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLaw Roach Explains His Retirement From Celebrity StylingLaw Roach says that he hasn't been happy in a long time.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLaw Roach Defends Zendaya After Announcing Retirement: "Not Fake Industry Love"He's styled Megan Thee Stallion, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid...the list goes on. But people went after Zendaya & Law wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearZendaya's Stylist Law Roach Announces Retirement: "My Cup Is Empty...False Narratives Finally Got Me!"Other famous figures dressed by the fashion visionary include Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kerry Washington.By Hayley Hynes