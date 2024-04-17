Law Roach Shares Shocking Direction He Wants To Go With Zendaya's Next Look

Law Roach discussed the direction he plans to go with Zendaya's next look while speaking with Complex for a recent interview. Seemingly joking, he remarked that "porn" will be his biggest inspiration for the next theme. He and Zendaya previously worked on outfits with Sci-Fi and Tennis as inspirations, taking from her recent films, Dune: Part Two and Challengers.

"Porn is the next one," Roach said. "I would just love to dive into the world of porn and see how I can translate porn and hardcore sex into fashion. Dying to do that." When Hollywood Unlocked shared his plan, users had harsh reactions in the comments section. "That’s disappointing.. and low key disturbing," one popular comment reads. Others came to Roach's defense. "The fact that a lot of y’all cant tell he’s trolling is wild," one fan said.

Law Roach Styles Zendaya For "Dune: Part Two" Premiere

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 15, 2024: Zendaya and Law Roach (R) attend the world premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' presented by Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary in Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on February 15, 2024. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The comments come after Roach ranted that he wanted to retire from the industry in a post on Instagram, last month. "My Cup is empty ….. Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all," he wrote at the time. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

Law Roach On His Next Direction For Zendaya

