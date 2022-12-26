She may be one of the world’s most renowned supermodels, but Naomi Campbell is not much different from us. For her annual Christmas festivities, the 52-year-old was joined by her loved ones. All of them wore matching flannel pyjamas to take group photos in front of a beautiful tree.

As PEOPLE reports, the starlet’s festivities had an extra special guest this year – her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter – who was born back in 2021. “Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove,” she wrote in the caption.

We can clearly see that her outfit matches her mother’s. Still, Campbell made the executive decision to hide her face with a red heart emoji.

As many celebrities do, the London-born actress is opting to protect her child’s privacy from the spotlight. However, that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t allow her some time to shine here and there. She is the spawn of a legend, after all!

In February of this year, Campbell gave the world its first glimpse at her daughter. Of course, it was no ordinary look. Instead, it was on the cover of British Vogue. “She wasn’t adopted,” the model told the outlet at the time. “She’s my child.”

Supermodel @NaomiCampbell stars on the March issue cover – introducing her daughter to the world for the very first time. “She wasn’t adopted,” Naomi tells British Vogue, “she’s my child.” Read the full story: https://t.co/iAKOVZMVNb pic.twitter.com/VVbIhUkT6s — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 14, 2022

At this time, little else is known about the child. When announcing her birth last May, though, the Empire actress couldn’t help but gush about the exciting experience.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” her previously uploaded Instagram message reads.

Naomi Campbell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Naomi Campbell’s baby isn’t the only one who’s been making headlines this Christmas. Yesterday (December 25), Diddy’s little one, Love Sean Combs, finally made her Instagram debut.

In a photo shared on the Bad Boy’s social media, he holds the infant as five of his other children crowd around him in matching pyjamas. Check that out here, and come back later for more pop culture news updates.

