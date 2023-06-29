Hip-hop artist French Montana is putting his Hidden Hills home on the market. He posted the mansion with a $23 million listing price. Montana bought the house three years ago for roughly one-third of his current asking price, making this a sound investment for the rapper. The previous owner, NBA superstar Paul George, sold it to French in 2020 as a pandemic sale. Iqosa Interior and Architecture Design did a massive remodel of the home, adding to the jump in value.

The mansion is, in a word, incredible. Covering 16k square feet, the house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a game room, a five-car garage, a wine cellar, and an outside tennis court. The reason behind the posting is clear: French Montana’s listing agent, Tomer Fridman, says the musical artist is looking to expand his portfolio of real estate beyond the posh L.A. neighborhood. He says French is looking for property in either Miami, New York, Paris, or somewhere else. (Might we suggest… Montana?)

French Montana & The Hidden Hills Mansion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: French Montana performs during the “For Khadija” Premiere – 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Also known as Coke Boy Numero Uno, the rapper has had some pretty famous neighbors while he lived in Hidden Hills. In December, couple Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty bought a home for almost $20 million. However, current residents are unhappy with this development, causing one homeowner, Beverly Bardan, to start a petition. She titled it “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS,” referring to Petty’s alleged assault during one of Minaj’s tour stops. He is currently serving a year of house detention for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

On the other hand, French Montana is leaving the neighborhood and its drama behind. He is looking forward to doing bigger and better things with his time and money. One area he’s particularly interested in is the unfair treatment of immigrants in America. He’s highlighted his own struggles with immigration into the country before. Now he advocates on behalf of those going through the same thing. With an additional $23 million in his pocket, French can potentially help a lot of people.

