French Montana was born Karim Kharbouch. Growing up in Morocco in the late 1980s, he idolized soccer and rap music. Then, out of nowhere, he found himself in the South Bronx. He would not find his breakout until the mid-2000s, with “Choppa Choppa Down” and Excuse My French. His journey from undocumented immigrant to worldwide star is one of hardship and grit. Recently, Montana announced that he would be partnering with a charity that helps provide information about pursuing citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Today, Montana is one of the best-known rappers and the highest-streamed African-born artist of all time. He is also a two-time platinum recording artist. However, he is also best known for his encounters with law enforcement and criminal involvements. Montana’s story was turned into a tell-all documentary, executive produced by Drake and Diddy. Furthermore, it was revealed that the documentary would be premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, thanks to Roberto De Niro.

Stars Turn Out For French Montana Documentary

For Khadija premiered on June 16. In attendance was a whole host of celebrities from the music and film world. Aside from premiere host Robert De Niro, actor Chazz Palminteri was also in attendance. Like Montana, Paminteri grew up in the Bronx. Also representing New York was Major Eric Adams, who posed for photos with Montana and others. Adams was elected in 2021 and has had a contentious relationship with the music scene. Last year, Adams announced plans to attempt to ban drill music. Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel was also in attendance.

From the music world, there were many major names in the audience. Diddy, who helped executive produce the documentary, was in attendance. His co-executive producer, Drake, was also in the audience. Furthermore, Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, and Jim Jones also attended. It’s unknown when For Khadija will be getting a wider release. However, we’ll have any updates on its release. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest music and entertainment news.

