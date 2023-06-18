Bun B has confirmed that Houston legend Big Pokey has passed away. The UGK rapper shared a tribute for Pokey on his Instagram page, Sunday morning. While it’s unclear what caused Pokey’s death, videos have surfaced of him passing out on stage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas. He was 48 years old.

“I wasn’t ready for this,” he wrote alongside a photograph of Big Pokey. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate.”

Bun B In Concert

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 17: Bun B performs onstage at ‘Earn Your Leisure & UnitedMasters Present #earnyourmasters Music Showcase’ during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW)

Bun B continued: “He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Many others took to the comments section to share their reactions to the news. A$AP Bari commented: “Fuck noooo not pooooo.” One fan wrote: “I just was with him in Baytown for #Juneteenth concert. That can’t be the last time.” “Life happens in a blink of an eye. He was just performing in Baytown last night,” another added. Check out Bun B’s tribute to Big Pokey here.

Bun B wasn’t the only rapper to honor Pokey after news of his passing surfaced online. “#RIPBIGPOKEY Sad day in the city,” Slim Thug wrote on Instagram. “Htown legend [three crown emojis] SUC HOF. Hardest Pit. Prayers to his family [three prayer hand emojis]. Prayers to SUC [three prayer hand emojis].”

Slim Thug Honors Big Pokey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Slim (@slimthug)

“I sat and layed here Staring in tha dark,” Trae Tha Truth also wrote in an IG post. “All i could do is pray God Take you under his Wing… This shit Unreal… I Thank you For The Call a few weeks Ago & I Will Keep my Word… Love ya bro… You Always Remained Solid , You One Of Tha Greatest To Do It.. [broken heart emoji, blue emoji, praying hands emoji]. #RIPBigPokey #SUC4Life.”

