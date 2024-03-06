Tony Yayo Calls French Montana A "Marketing Genius"

It goes without saying that French Montana has managed to do the impossible by making a name for himself and standing out in the hip-hop space. While plenty of this has to do with the hitmaker's musical abilities, he also has his marketing skills to thank, according to Tony Yayo. During a recent conversation with VladTV, the NYC-born performer praised French for his talents, arguing that they've put him ahead of the pack.

"These are the marketing geniuses right here," Tony Yayo begins in a clip from the interview. "So I'm always going to shout them out... French to me was always a marketing genius. He always was kind of smart... he was always just kind of ahead of his time."

Read More: Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Funded Entire "Final Lap" Tour Himself

Tony Yayo Thinks French Montana Was "Ahead Of His Time"

While he may have been ahead of his time, French Montana hasn't been able to dodge criticism following the release of his latest project, Mac & Cheese 5. The performer received some pushback from fans for dropping various versions of the mixtape on streaming services, including one massive 126-track edition, which features the tracks from all versions combined. He even faced fraud allegations, after various listeners came forward claiming their pre-ordered vinyl copies of the record were shipped to incorrect addresses.

Ultimately, the project ended up debuting well below what was previously projected. Despite the backlash, he stands by the release, including the controversial 126-track edition. In a message shared with social media followers late last month, French called the decision nothing but "simple science," and compared himself to the likes of City Girls' JT and even Taylor Swift. What do you think of Tony Yayo's recent praise for French Montana? Do you agree that the Morocco-born performer is a "marketing genius" as he says? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tony Yayo Praises Eminem & Takes Issue With Dr. Umar's Criticism

[Via]