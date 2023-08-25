French Montana & Swae Lee Renew Their Partnership On “Wish U Well”

French Montana and Swae Lee have a great history of working together. For instance, they have an incredible track together called “Unforgettable.” When this song was released, it subsequently became the song of the summer. Since that time, both artists have been doing their own thing and crafting their own hits. However, fans have always hoped that they would return for another massive collaboration. Unfortunately, it’s taken a long time for such a collaboration to take place.

Well, fans can finally rest well knowing that they have officially renewed their partnership. Earlier this week, it was revealed that they woud be putting out a song called “Wish U Well.” This had a lot of people excited as there was this sense that the “Unforgettable” magic could be coming back. Furthermore, it is almost the end of the summer and fans have been clamoring for more vibes. Well, the song is now here and it does not disappoint.

French Montana x Swae Lee

In terms of how the song sounds, it does seem clear that the two were looking to recreate the success of “Unforgettable.” The vibey production has that summer feel that will make you feel some nostalgia. Moreover, Swae Lee drops an amazing singing performance that helps carry the first half of the track. As for French Montana, he offers up a solid verse that showcases his chemistry with Swae. All-in-all, it is an impressive follow-up.

Let us know what you think of the new French Montana and Swae Lee track, in the comments section below. Do you think it lived up to the hype? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

The top disappeared like Houdini

Gucci socks on, don’t G me (G me)

Tell ’em we got yachts if they fishin’

Crib, three islands in the kitchen

