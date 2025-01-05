Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Talking About Her Forehead With Clever Response

Rihanna got time today.

Rihanna reminded fans of her sharp wit when one follower got a little too bold while demanding new music. On Tuesday night (December 31), the superstar shared a video celebrating the new year, proudly announcing she had remained sober throughout 2024. But her sobriety wasn’t the focus for one fan, Lorenzo, who commented bluntly, “We want an album, forehead.” Rihanna didn’t miss a beat, firing back, “Listen, Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name, you dizzy f*ck!” The exchange quickly went viral, showcasing her unfiltered humor.

As for music, Rihanna hinted she might step away from that chapter of her career, a revelation that sent shockwaves through her fan base. Speaking at the Fenty Beauty launch in her native Barbados, she reflected on her journey. “Music got the attention, but God had other plans for me. I was able to create in ways that felt sincere, organic, and true to the things I love,” she said. “It doesn’t even feel like a job. But celebrating this day at home, with the people who have always supported me, means everything.”

Rihanna Has This To Say About Your Forehead Jokes

The news, while disappointing for some, isn’t entirely surprising. Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, came out in 2016. Since then, her musical contributions have been limited to select projects, such as her 2022 soundtrack appearances for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Meanwhile, she’s built an empire with her Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty Skin brands, cementing her status as a global icon.