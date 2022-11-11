Nicki Minaj and JT of the City Girls have formed a special bond in recent months. Ever since JT was tapped to feature on Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Queen Mix, the rapstresses have publicly expressed their love and appreciation for each other. Earlier this week, JT got the chance to interview the Queens rapper for her cover interview of i-D Magazine.

In the interview, the pair opened up about everything from Nicki’s humble beginnings in the rap world to her highly anticipated fifth studio album. JT even opened up about the “Super Bass” rapper helping her write an upcoming freestyle. “I just released a snippet of this freestyle I’ve been holding on to for so long. Nicki actually helped me with a few bars in there,” JT shared.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nicki went on to ask the Miami rapper when she planned to release the freestyle, to which JT replied, “I think it’s gonna come out in November. But I be shy. I got anxiety. It takes a lot for me.” Despite JT’s reluctance, Nicki went on to encourage the “Act Up” rapper to let the fans hear what she’s been working on.

“You need to put it out right away! They need to hear that, chile. It’s so hot. What’s stopping you? Let’s go! I wanna hear girls rap again. Like, just rap. When I did my BET Cypher years ago, I purposely didn’t wear revealing clothes. I wore a sweatsuit. So even though we were being super freaky girls on the song, and we all had fun, y’all really spit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, JT opened up to Nicki about how her transition from hardcore Hip Hop to mainstream Pop was “heartbreaking for the hood girls.” “I was so deep in the gutter when Nicki first started,” the 30-year-old shared. “She was the round-the-way girl. She did the ‘Jump Off’ remix, and I was like, ‘She’s so pretty, she’s so hood.’ A couple of years later, you went into your more pop era. If you were to ever look down my tweets, there would always be good tweets and bad tweets. That was the disconnection.”

Check out Nicki Minaj’s full interview with JT on i-D. Share your thoughts below.

[Via]