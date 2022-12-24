Even with the holiday season underway, some rap beef stayed raw this week. Lupe Fiasco answered a couple of questions on Twitter today, one of which related to his beef with Kid Cudi. In unfiltered fashion, Lupe Fiasco indicated that his beef with Kid Cudi is still as strong as ever. Cudder has yet to respond, although he had posted a prophetically anti-bad vibes message to social media just hours prior.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Lupe Fiasco performs at halftime in the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

“We see some of the young guys saying “stop the violence” and squashing beef that had bloodshed,” a user asked Lupe. “You & Cudi possibly somewhere down the line next?” The Chicago rapper responded, “Never. F**k him 4 life.”

Never. Fuck him 4 life https://t.co/FlWLSPYdND — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) December 24, 2022

However, he didn’t stop there. When another fan pointed out that it seems many people don’t like the Cleveland native, Lupe elaborated. “Outside of his musical genius, fame and success. Cudi is a really sneaky punk b***h a** b***h…it’s not even that controversial or spicy of a take. His personal resume outside the spotlight is trash.”

Outside of his musical genius, fame and success. Cudi is a really sneaky punk bitch ass bitch…it’s not even that controversial or spicy of a take. His personal resume outside the spotlight is trash. https://t.co/5uzHoGVBgp — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) December 24, 2022

Furthermore, the DRILL MUSIC IN ZION MC agreed with some comments doubting Cudi’s vibe. “I swear I’ve had this feeling about Cudi these last few years,” another tweeter wrote. “Outside of the music bruh gives off a weird ass vibe.”

“You can gone confirm that…on me,” Lupe said. “But if you rock with his music etc that’s cool…just know that Al Pacino ain’t really Scarface and your parents are Santa Claus.”

You can gone confirm that…on me.



But if you rock with his music etc that’s cool…just know that Al Pacino ain’t really Scarface and your parents are Santa Claus. https://t.co/g9BPgbRoZY — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) December 24, 2022

Finally, Lupe seemed to respond to people either disappointed with his words or defending Cudi. After all, he has a legion of fans and built up an incredible and influential career in the 2000s and 2010s. However, in Lupe’s eyes, it’s just the way he sees things.

“Dear Kids,” he wrote just an hour after his last Cudi tweet, “always call it like you see it. Respectfully, Lupe #AddValue.”

Dear Kids,



Always call it like you see it.



Respectfully,

Lupe#AddValue — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) December 24, 2022

Still, for what it’s worth, the beef has been pretty one-sided. Cudi’s yet to respond, but his most recent social media post indicates that he likely won’t. Otherwise, it would mean Lupe brought him out of his peaceful mindset, which he elaborated in Instagram and Twitter posts.

What do you think of Lupe’s comments towards Cudi? Moreover, do you think this beef will ever be squashed? Let us know in the comments down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest in rap beef, reconciliations, and everything in between.