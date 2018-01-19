fiasco
- Pop CultureLupe Fiasco Says "F**k Kid Cudi For Life"Despite the holiday season and calls for non-violence in hip-hop, this longtime beef seems to have no end in sight.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLupe Fiasco Expresses Interest In Doing A Song With DrakeIn a recent tweet, the Chicago native says he wants to hear himself and the Toronto star on a song together.By Isaac Fontes
- SportsKhabib Vs. McGregor: Melee Ensues After 4th Round Win, Three Men ArrestedDid Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight onslaught tarnish a historic UFC 229 fight card?By Devin Ch
- SportsNike Issues Statement Defending Serena Williams & Her "Catsuit"Serena Williams speaks out against the French Open ban: "Everything's Fine."By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Says Elon Musk Should Hire Escort Over "Meth-Head Junkie" GrimesThe rapper went in on the pop producer and her billionaire boyfriend.By Zaynab
- MusicA$AP Rocky Speaks Out Following Yams Day Fiasco"GLAD EVERYBODY GOT HOME SAFE!" By Aron A.