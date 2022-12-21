There’s a long, documented history of Drake and Lupe Fiasco having a complicated relationship over the years.

The two share a mutual respect for each other’s craft. There have, however, also been a couple of assumed subliminal shots sent in songs.

Lupe Fiasco visit SiriusXM Studios on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

It now appears as though the Chicago actually wants to put their admiration for one another to the test. He says he wants them to collaborate on a song.

It all began when a fan took to their Twitter account on Monday (December 19), simply tweeting that they want to hear the “Kick, Push” rapper and Drake on a track together. Lupe subsequently replied, writing “Me three…” in a quote tweet.

On at least two occasions in the past, Lupe has kicked freestyles over a Drake song. In 2018, he rapped over Drizzy’s collab with Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode.”

More recently, he took his turn going in over the “Champagne Poetry” instrumental, titling it “Diet Soda Poetry.” “Just left album mode with me and my n***a Trakk / and Drake dropped this sh*t, got me thinking about going back,” he raps while paying homage to the Certified Lover Boy rapper.

Furthermore, the 6 God rapped over the 40-year-old’s iconic “Kick, Push” instrumental on his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement.

Nonetheless, Drake seemingly took some shots at the Chicago native while rapping on his 2015 throwaway track, “5 Am in Toronto.” The Toronto star raps, “It’s funny when you think a n***a blew up after Lupe / N****s treat me like I’ve been here for 10 / Some n****s been here for a couple, never been here again.”

However, in a 2020 interview with Rob Markman for Genius, Lupe provided his side of the story. Initially viewed as a subliminal shot toward him, the consensus now seems to be that it was actually praise. “I can just tell you that Drake has a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for Drake,” he says in the interview.

Additionally, the DRILL MUSIC IN ZION rapper came to Champagne Papi’s defence amid his beef with Pusha T. Namely, he spoke out regarding Pusha’s choice for the cover art of his notorious diss song, “The Story of Adidon.” Drake is seen wearing black face in the photo.

In some since-deleted tweets, the 40-year-old seemingly defends the cover art. “Yes it’s two pictures of 6 in blackface…the one Pusha has as the cover is connected to another one but it’s cropped off. The one you saw is happy the other is dark and sad. Both together actually presents a powerful duality of representation and race and its expectations on art,” he wrote.

The tweet from Lupe teasing the collaboration has certainly stirred some interesting reactions from social media users.

If it was 2009 https://t.co/IDBFNvYMER — Kids With Crowns (@kidswithcrwns) December 20, 2022

odd combo but could be 🔥 https://t.co/vGD4BoMRDj — Kevin Ludwig (@KevinGLudwig) December 20, 2022

Regardless, we can only hope that this collaboration will actually come to fruition.

Do you want to see an official collaboration between these two heavyweights? Comment your thoughts down below.

[via]