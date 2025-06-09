livinthemomnt's Year Old LP "let me liv" Still Hits Hard

Despite this sophomore effort from livinthemomnt not being hot off the presses, the North Carolina has maintained excitement for it.

The closer following it, "mirror," finds her reflecting on her actions and how she's going to progress. As she explains it, this entire album "shines light on what happens after everything happens. Dealing with the consequences of your actions—for better or worse," she said in a statement.

You know when you hear an album, and you just know that's got something special about it? That's what the vibe is around livinthemomnt's sophomore album, let me liv. Real name Olivia Toliver, she hails from North Carolina and burst onto the scene in 2023 with ready to liv. Her voice is extremely captivating as it powerful, soulful, and has a touch of attitude.

