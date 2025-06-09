livinthemomnt's Year Old LP "let me liv" Still Hits Hard

You know when you hear an album, and you just know that's got something special about it? That's what the vibe is around livinthemomnt's sophomore album, let me liv. Real name Olivia Toliver, she hails from North Carolina and burst onto the scene in 2023 with ready to liv. Her voice is extremely captivating as it powerful, soulful, and has a touch of attitude.
If we had to compare her, Christina Aguilera comes to mind.
But she's far from a copycat. livinthemomnt blends elements of soul, R&B, alternative, and even a little hip-hop. All of those genres are on let me liv, her second LP that's now a year old.
It's a deeply personal record for her as she focuses on topics of growth, particularly from a traumatic experience. It follows Olivia getting into a car accident that left two people injured. One was left in critical condition because of it.
On "judgement day," she gets sentenced to 14 months of house arrest after being found guilty of driving under the influence.
The closer following it, "mirror," finds her reflecting on her actions and how she's going to progress. As she explains it, this entire album "shines light on what happens after everything happens. Dealing with the consequences of your actions—for better or worse," she said in a statement.
Overall, this project is not a happy or easy listen by any means. But livinthemomnt's storytelling and raw emotion definitely help. Those qualities are why this album is still gaining new listeners and subsequent buzz a year later.
Because of this, her and her creative team are working a new music video for "no tmrw." "We’ve got some cool ideas—we’re starting with 'no tmrw.' I always deliver, so stay tuned," Olivia said recently. We sure will, and you should too.
livinthemomnt let me liv
let me liv Tracklist:
- breaking news
- eye of the storm
- so long 2.0
- naked & afraid
- at the deli
- know that
- love domain
- no tmrw
- judgement day
- mirrors