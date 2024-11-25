Drake Nabs Eight BBMA Nominations Despite His Difficult Year

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake's current BBMA count is 39.

We would be beating a dead horse if we continued to talk about how much of a struggle it's been for Drake in 2024. It's hard to ignore, especially how much coverage the rap beef between him and Kendrick Lamar got. But we won't even bother touching on it anymore. Today is a big day for the 6ix God because the nominees for every category at this year's BBMAs have been announced. Drake has been incredibly dominant at these shows, as he is tied with Taylor Swift for the most wins ever at 39. They are even lockstep when it comes to the Top Artist category, which they have won three times, respectively.

It's different year and same result in 2024, as they are both up for it again. But this is just one award that Drake can potentially win. In fact, according to Billboard, there are another seven trophies he can hoist on December 12. The others include Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Male Rap Artist, and Billboard 200 Artist. Then, there's also Top Billboard 200 Album (For All The Dogs), Top Rap Album, and finally Top R&B Song with his feature on 4batz's "act ii: date @ 8."

Drake Can Add Quite A Bit Of Hardware To His Trophy Stash

Of course, though, the biggest awards that will be discussed following the broadcast will be Top Rap Artist and Top Male Rap Artist. Drake and Kendrick Lamar are competing once again, albeit in more restrained fashion. But nonetheless, it will certainly be a day of each fanbase teasing and trolling whoever the loser is. It will also be an interesting day after though, especially because of the potential social media posts/speeches that either artist could make.

Like we said, it will be a little while before that happens. The BBMAs will kick off on December 12 at 8 p.m. local time. Coverage will be available on FOX, Fire TV channels, in addition to Paramount+. This is the first time it will be on national television (FOX) since 2006. So circle the date, it's going to be a wild night.

[Via]

