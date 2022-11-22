Lucky Daye is an undeniably successful R&B artist in his own right. His personal life, however, has raised some eyebrows over the years. More specifically, the Table for Two hitmaker is known as “deadbeat dad” after his co-parent, Ashley Lasseter, went public with his wrongdoings.

The two share a daughter together. Though it’s been several months since he was hit with the accusations, his nightmare is coming true as they came back to haunt him earlier this week. Surprisingly, at the centre of all the controversy was a tweet from the vocalist about plastic surgery.

As AllHipHop reports, it wasn’t long before Daye’s name got a serious clowning on behalf of other social media users. “[You] could put an AirTag on your kid’s bookbags but you’d have to actually see them, so,” one person taunted him. “Lucky, I love you. But this is [a] wild thing to say especially when you can’t even locate your own kid [crying emoji],” someone else added.

Even his own biggest fans couldn’t defend the 37-year-old from the mess he’s made for himself. “Sometimes I just wish my faves would just hush. [crying emoji] I can’t even save you,” a third response reads.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time in 2022 that Lucky’s antics have made headlines. Previously, in the summer, Ne-Yo spilt some serious tea about the reason why he shut down the opportunity to sign his fellow artist in the late 2000s.

“He was going by David Brown. We were working,” the “So Sick” singer shared. “The remix to ‘Miss Independent’ with me, and Jamie Foxx, and Fab? Jamie Foxx’s verse — Lucky Daye wrote that verse. He wrote the verse because it was supposed to be him.”

He went on, “I was going on a short little run or whatever, and I let Mr. Daye stay at my house. “Now at this point, I have a big beautiful house, and I’m like, ‘Bruh, you’ve got full reign of the crib. You can go wherever you want to go, do whatever you want to do — just don’t go in my room.’ I come back one morning. Open the door up, I don’t see this dude nowhere. I go upstairs to my room. Sure enough, he’s asleep with a chick in my bed.”

What are your thoughts on Lucky Daye’s latest tweet? Let us know below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

