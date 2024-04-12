DJ Akademiks Clowned Online For Clip Of His Boxing Practice

DJ Akademiks is notorious for his many feuds and spats in the rap game, whether that's with artists, other commentators, or anyone caught in the crossfire. As such, there have been plenty of challenges for him to face off in a boxing match, and it looks like he wants to keep those skills sharp... or at least try. Moreover, a clip recently emerged of the media personality sparring with a colleague, and the comments section under the video below is not very forgiving. "No wonder he only beefs with females," one user commented, while another added, "All that mouth and that’s all he got to offer."

Furthermore, a lot of people remarked that DJ Akademiks should stick to what he's known for rather than try to pick a fight or go all out. It's a fair point, and not necessarily a negative one: I'm happy to keep my 127 pounds glued to the keyboard rather than look for problems. But it's ironic considering his dismissal of J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar for his diss, which he absolutely blasted as a cop-out and as a betrayal of hip-hop. While that's another fair point, it also lacks the nuance of understanding that it's much more brave to admit a lack of malice than to fabricate a lack of mercy.

Elsewhere, we're sure that the former Everyday Struggle host will continue to battle his many opps. Some of them are too big to face, others he's cautiously avoidant of, and some like Yung Miami are ones that he never intends to fight in the first place. It's curious to see when DJ Akademiks decides to invoke a physical confrontation and when he goes truly merciless with his words. There are a lot of examples to support these interpretations, so we'll see if he ever proves himself wrong at some point.

Meanwhile, even painted nails were enough to continue a long-running feud with Lil Baby. Maybe sometimes, any little thing could inspire a lengthy Twitter rant or explosive livestream moment. Let's see if anything happens if folks start circulating this boxing clip more widely. For more news and the latest updates on DJ Akademiks, log back into HNHH.

