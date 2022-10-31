With the closing of Halloween weekend, fans have seen all of their favorite celebrities express themselves in different creative ways over the past few days. While some social media users simply like to admire the often bold looks, some onlookers take the costumes of famous people a little more seriously. This year, it was Billie Eilish and her apparent boyfriend Jesse Rutherford who have been facing serious backlash.

The “bad guy” hitmaker dressed up as a baby while her partner donned an old man costume, seemingly a reference to their significant age gap, which fans have been skeptical of thus far.

Billie Eilish e Jesse Rutherford, no show do Paramore, em LA. pic.twitter.com/hZtDZ3aIk2 — Billie Eilish Brasil – ♥️⭐️ (@BillieEilishBR) October 28, 2022

The Los Angeles-born artist is 20, while Rutherford is 31. On top of this, the two have known each other for many years now going as far back as when Eilish was only 15. These details have made some uncomfortable about their relationship, and this was only exacerbated by their recent costume choice.

Fans have been sure to let their opinions on the couple’s controversial outfits be known. “So Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish basically dressed up as a pedophile and a child. Great message guys,” one concerned citizen tweeted. Another user added, “F*ck Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford for making fun of grooming that’s my last straw.”

While there was certainly a fair amount of contention surrounding the pair’s Halloween look, there were also those who came to the young pop star’s side and defended her right to make her own choices.

fuck billie eilish and jesse rutherford for making fun of grooming that’s my last straw — angie 🤍 (@sweetlilsweeter) October 31, 2022

so jesse rutherford and billie eilish basically dressed up as a pedophile and a child. great message guys👏🏻 https://t.co/GcXiCxjOow — a spell (@spellyell) October 31, 2022

“Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship is fine. She’s 20, almost 21, she can do what she wants,” one fan tweeted, while others even supported the singer’s strong desire for privacy.

Neither singer has publicly addressed the status of their pairing yet. This is likely due to their motivation to keep this relationship out of the spotlight, which the California native has been very vocal about in the past.

In a 2020 interview, she gave some insight into how she feels sharing the more personal aspects of her life with the world. “I definitely want to keep that private,” she said at the time.

billie eilish and jesse rutherfords relationship is fine. she’s 20,almost 21, she can do what she wants — cait 😈 (@ranluvbot) October 31, 2022

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, and the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret…” Billie explained. “And then everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about. It’s very much not something I’m interested in.”

Do you think the age gap is too much, or should the couple be left alone? Let us know in the comments and check back with HNHH for future celebrity news.

[Via]