Finneas has addressed the controversy surrounding the 10-year age gap in his sister, Billie Eilish’s, relationship with Jesse Rutherford. Finneas supported his sister in response to a fan replying to one of his TikTok posts.

“Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man and your music is shitty,” the person said.

“I want my sister to be happy and safe,” Finneas responded, before adding, “and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Finneas previously confirmed his support for their relationship while speaking with E News at an event for GQ in November.

“Listen, as long as she’s happy,” he told the outlet, “I’m happy.”

Eilish first confirmed her relationship to The Neighbourhood back in October after paparazzi caught them kissing in Los Angeles.

She later elaborated while speaking with Vanity Fair in November.

“It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said at the time. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me.”

Billie further added: “Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me. I did that shit.”

Check out the TikTok to which Finneas responded below.

