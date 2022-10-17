Billie Eilish is known for her preference for keeping her personal affairs private, so whenever the media catches a glimpse of what might be going on behind the scenes of the pop star’s life, fans go crazy. This last weekend was no exception.

When a TikTok got posted of Eilish holding hands with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford on Friday (October 14), social media quickly began blowing up as internet sleuths tried to get the latest tea on the “Bad Guy” singer’s love life.

In the now-viral clip, the pair can be seen leaving a Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood hand in hand with Eilish. Following the release of the TikTok, onlookers were quick to scour the internet for some additional proof of a possible relationship between the two musicians.

Much to their pleasure, additional clues were quickly found. The night prior, on October 13, the rumoured couple was seen out at a restaurant together on what appeared to be a date. In photos taken by TMZ, Rutherford and his date can be seen sitting at a booth together.

Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

A fellow restaurant-goer spoke with the outlet directly, saying, “It definitely seemed like a date and they stayed there for three hours. They had pasta and other dishes. During their dinner, Billie touched the back of Jesse’s head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips.”

Neither celeb has commented on these rumors as of yet and will likely do their best to keep their relationship, in whatever capacity it might be, as private as possible.

Elsewhere, weeks before any of this relationship drama even started, Eilish had announced a release date for her Air Force 1 “Sequoia” – check that out here.

[Via]