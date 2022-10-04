Billie Eilish’s success has allowed her to enter the world of cosmetics and sneakers. For instance, the artist now has her very own fragrance, and these days, she is also working with the likes of Nike. After releasing some Air Jordan models in 2021, Eilish has focused on her Nike Air Force 1, which is a high-top sneaker that features velcro straps all the way up the upper.

It is a unique-looking shoe that has already dropped in a “Mushroom” offering. Now, the “Sequoia” colorway is here, and it can be found down below. This shoe has an all-over dark green nubuck upper, with a midsole that has a lighter shade of forest green. It’s a look that some fans are going to appreciate, especially if you like sneakers that have a military boot appearance to them.

If you are a fan of this sneaker and want to get a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, October 14th for a price of $180 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHN for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

