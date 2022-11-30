Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world over the last few years. Her ascent seemed to come out of nowhere, very fast. Having said that, Eilish has been able to build quite the repertoire when it comes to brand deals.

Consequently, Eilish was approached by Nike and Jordan Brand. She has been working with them over the past couple of years, which has led to some dope collabs. Subsequently, Billie is looking to set the world on fire with a new version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Image via Nike

Billie Eilish x Nike AF1 Low

Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 Low has officially been revealed in the “Mushroom” color scheme. Eilish has a very eclectic taste, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that this shoe is incredibly unique. Overall, it is a sneaker that might polarize some people, at least at first.

Firstly, it begins with a light beige color scheme that extends all the way throughout. Additionally, there is a ton of patchwork here which brings the shoe together nicely. This stitching certainly makes the shoe unique, and we’re sure Billie’s fans will enjoy the attempt.

Billie Eilish x Image via Nike

All-in-all, it is very hard to hate these. The Air Force 1 is an iconic shoe, and whenever someone does something unique to it, you have to appreciate that. Hopefully, Nike takes a page out of Eilish’s book and continues to innovate with the upper of the sneaker.

Release Details

If you are interested in this shoe, you will be able to grab it on Wednesday, December 14th through the SNKRS App. Additionally, the shoe is going to cost $140 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

