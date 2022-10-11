One of the most revered Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It has a rich history as Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe, and these days, it continues to be seen as some of his best work. Every single year, you can be sure that this colorway is going to get a whole slew of new offerings.

Among the offerings in 2022 will be this “Gorge Green” model, which can be found down below. As you can see from the official images, the shoe has a white leather base, with some nice green overlays. The Nike swoosh is silver, and the laces are dark green. These are elements that work together perfectly to create a colorway that is truly unique.

If you are a fan of this new Air Jordan 1 High OG and you want to go get yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, November 26th for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new pair, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

