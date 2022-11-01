20-year-old Billie Eilish doesn’t care what the haters have to say about her new relationship – she’s “Happier Than Ever.”

Since mid-October, the Los Angeles-born songstress has been sparking romance rumours with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who just so happens to be 11 years her senior at 31. While the rumoured pair was hit with significant backlash over their age gap from the rip, things have only intensified since they stepped out on Halloween dressed as an old man and a baby.

Billie Eilish shares photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in their Halloween costumes. pic.twitter.com/kUHbqkkn8J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2022

“Can’t believe Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford didn’t dress up for Halloween,” one Twitter user wrote upon seeing the pair’s controversial looks. “Billie is grown enough to know how weird and creepy this is,” another person added.

Despite those throwing criticism their way, the “bad guy” hitmaker decided to go Instagram official with her beau on Tuesday (November 1), including several photos and videos of him throughout her festive photo dump, captioned, “Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy [clown emoji]. Happy Halloween.”

In the first slide, the pop star can be seen intricately carving shapes into a pumpkin while covered in fake blood.

Billie Eilish attends the 32nd Annual EMA Awards Gala honoring Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird And Nikki Reed presented by Toyota on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)

Midway through, we see a clip of Rutherford in a clown costume, cracking jokes and throwing something at his girlfriend, eliciting plenty of laughter.

The “Daddy Issues” singer appears again in the final image Eilish shared, wearing a bald cap and grey moustache to disguise himself as an elderly man. Many were quick to drop by the comment section to express their discontent over this photo specifically.

“Last slide is interesting babe,” a shady response reads. “That last slide is gonna haunt her in a few years when she’s older and realizes that a 31-year-old has no business with someone that young,” another person speculated.

Check out Billie Eilish’s Halloween photo dump for yourself below, and see all the best celebrity costumes from 2022 here.

