Nick Cannon has previously admitted that he finds no shame in spinning the block from time to time, and he proved that during his Halloween celebrations on Sunday (October 30) night, which took place at a strip club with his ex-girlfriend, model Jessica White.

As Page Six reports, the duo was spotted turning up in New York City’s Upper East Side at Sapphire 60, where the father of 10 was recruited to host a costume party, for which he sported a creepy clown look of his own.

Nick Cannon speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Wild n’ Out co-star Justina Valentine was also in attendance, and when she herself made it up onto the pole to show off her dance moves, Cannon didn’t hesitate to shout her out over the mic and play the role of perfect hypeman.

Sources have said that the 42-year-old spent his night “throwing dollars in the air for hours as hot costumed revellers danced on the pole.” They cheekily added, “It felt like he was interviewing for potential future baby mamas.”

A club insider noted that Cannon was the “best emcee host ever,” praising him for “[being] on the mic the whole time, cracking jokes every second.”

“He really was amazing,” they added.

Nick Cannon drops the cover art & tracklist to his new mixtape “Raw & B” with features from K.Michelle, 42 Dugg, Brandy, Jacquees, and more



His ex, Jessica White on the cover pic.twitter.com/mAA1cG71AW — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 17, 2022

Those who dressed up for the party were competing for a $5,000 cash prize, and the multihyphenate “even handled and emceed the whole contest… He introduced each one and named the winners,” according to sources in attendance.

Aside from nailing his professional portion of the evening, Cannon apparently also made his love for White known by dedicating Usher’s “Bad Girl” to her.

The on-again-off-again pair are said to have arrived and left the venue together. Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

