Nike Air Zoom Spiridon “Sport Red” Dropping This Year

The Nike Air Zoom Spiridon, originally introduced in 1997, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and innovative technology. Its upcoming "Sport Red" colorway reinvigorates the classic silhouette with a vibrant and eye-catching aesthetic. Featuring a striking combination of red and white, this colorway pays homage to the Spiridon's rich heritage while adding a contemporary twist. The bold red hue dominates the upper, creating a bold and energetic look that demands attention. Meanwhile, white accents provide contrast and balance, ensuring a sleek and cohesive design.

Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the "Sport Red" iteration promises both style and performance. The iconic Spiridon's signature features, including its lightweight construction and responsive Zoom Air cushioning, ensure superior comfort and support with every step. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike eagerly anticipate the release of this coveted colorway, which promises to become an instant classic. Overall, this upcoming release celebrates the enduring legacy of the Spiridon while embracing contemporary sneaker culture.

"Sport Red" Nike Air Zoom Spiridon

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole along with a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a grey mesh material, with a dark grey base. Also, two red Swooshes are located on the sides of the shoes. Further, red branding is located on the tongue and AIR is found on the heels. Overall, this sneaker features a great colorway that fans will absolutely love.

More Photos

Complex reports that the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon “Sport Red” will be released during the holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

