Nike Air Zoom Spiridon OG “Sport Red” Revealed On SNKRS Livestream

Daily Life In Birmingham
A Nike logo is seen in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nike has been giving us a lot of first looks recently.

During a Nike SNKRS live stream, the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon, originally launched in 1997, was unveiled, with images provided below. This iconic silhouette continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and innovative technology. The upcoming "Sport Red" colorway revitalizes the classic model with a vibrant and attention-grabbing aesthetic. Featuring a bold combination of red and white, this iteration pays homage to Spiridon's storied heritage while incorporating a modern twist. The dominant red hue on the upper creates a dynamic and assertive appearance, complemented by white accents that provide contrast and harmony for a sleek overall design.

Crafted from premium materials with meticulous attention to detail, the "Sport Red" edition promises both style and performance. It retains the iconic features of the Spiridon, including its lightweight build and responsive Zoom Air cushioning, ensuring unparalleled comfort and support with each stride. Anticipation runs high among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike for this eagerly awaited colorway, poised to become a new classic. In essence, this release celebrates the enduring legacy of the Spiridon while embracing the evolving landscape of sneaker culture.

"Sport Red" Nike Air Zoom Spiridon OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers sport a black rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Its uppers are made of grey mesh with a dark grey base. Additionally, two red Swooshes adorn the sides, while red branding accents the tongue and "AIR" embellishes the heels. Altogether, this sneaker boasts a fantastic color scheme that fans will undoubtedly adore.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon “Sport Red” will be released during the holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

