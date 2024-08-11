PSG x Jordan Spizike Low Officially Revealed

PSG and Jordan expand their partnership with this release.

This sneaker is more than just footwear; it's a symbol of the intersection between basketball heritage and football prestige. The Jordan Spizike Low has always been a favorite for its bold design and comfortable fit, and this PSG collaboration takes it to the next level with its unique color palette and distinctive detailing. Whether you're a fan of Jordan, PSG, or both, this sneaker offers a stylish way to celebrate two giants in their respective fields. As the release date approaches, excitement is building among sneakerheads and sports fans alike, eager to get their hands on this exclusive collaboration.

Jordan Spizike x PSG

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in grey and a midsole in sail create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from sail leather, accented with grey elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, vibrant pink details the sneakers above the midsole and around the laces. Finally, the heels and insoles are PSG branded.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PSG x Jordan Spizike Low will be released sometime this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.

Image via Nike