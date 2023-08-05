Corey Miller Thanks Kim Kardashian For Her Support

Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to bring some attention to the case of Corey Miller. Miller has spent over 20 years in a Louisiana prison for a crime he allegedly did not commit. He was arrested in 2002 following a shooting at Platinum Club in LA, and has maintained his innocence ever since. A new state law should allow Miller to appear in court again, however, this right has allegedly been denied.

“Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence,” Kim wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller. Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas.”

Kim Kardashian On Corey Miller’s Case

Kim shedding light on the case surely makes it more likely that Miller will soon have an opportunity for justice. He took to social media to respond to Kardashian’s statement, expressing his gratitude for her bringing the case to the public’s attention. “It’s been a long journey for justice,” he writes, “Thank you @kimkardashian [prayer emoji] and EVERYONE involved over the years (praying, advocating and believing) in my innocence.”

According to Kim, she’s been working on Miller’s case “for years.” Elsewhere in her message, she pointed out some inconsistencies in the case. She also urged fans to repost the statement to shed additional light on his story, and went on to express her sympathy for the victims and families involved. “I pray for their healing and the closure that they deserve,” she writes.

