50 Cent Not Pleased With “The Expendables 4” Poster: “Did We Run Out Of Money?”

A new poster for the upcoming film The Expendables 4 was recently unveiled, and it looks like 50 Cent is pretty disappointed by it. He shared his thoughts with social media followers in an Instagram post, claiming that the image appears to be poorly Photoshopped. The poster boasts Fif’s character, Easy Day. “WTF did we run out of money?” the performer wonders. “Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body.”

He also continues, claiming that they’re likely to have put a bit more into Sylvester Stallone’s poster. “I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great,” he writes. His hilarious take has prompted other social media users to weigh in. Some are in agreement with 50 Cent, while others claim the poster actually “goes hard.” The Expendables 4 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 22 of this year.

“Why My Head Look Like It Ain’t Connected To My Body,” 50 Cent Wonders

The trailer for the upcoming film was released earlier this summer, showcasing the work of 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Jason Statham, and more. The rapper took to social media in June, also letting fans know that they’re “not gonna wanna miss this.” Viewers can’t wait to see 50 Cent on the big screen once again. He’s also currently making his way around the U.S. and Canada on “The Final Lap” tour until next month. He’s then scheduled to embark on the international leg of the tour.

It appears as though despite the criticism, 50 Cent enjoyed his time on set. Back at the end of 2021, 50 Cent took to social media to sing the praises of his Expendables 4 costar, Jason Statham. According to Fif, he “makes everything look easy.” “I had a ball working with him on EXPENDABLES 4,” he also wrote. “You got a movie, want it to do well call Jason. Your franchise not filling seats anymore call Jason. Want to be successful in life call Jason. WTF you in jail CALL JASON LOL.”

