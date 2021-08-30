The Expendables
- Pop Culture50 Cent Not Pleased With "The Expendables 4" Poster: "Did We Run Out Of Money?""Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body," 50 Cent wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- TV50 Cent Shares Badass Photos From "Expendables 4" & Demands Answers From STARZ50 Cent shared new photos from "Expendables 4" and threatened to fire whoever was responsible for leaking the new episode of "BMF."By Alex Zidel
- Movies50 Cent, Megan Fox To Star In 4th "The Expendables" Film: ReportThe rapper reacted to the news that he is joining returning cast members Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture.By Erika Marie