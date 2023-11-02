North West Delights Fans With Her Disney Princess Halloween Costume

North West has already had a busy Halloween. Last week, she appeared on her first ever magazine cover. She was photographed in stark black and white on the cover of a new edition of i-D. That very same day the first of numerous Halloween costumes she had in store was also shared. Kim took to Instagram to show off her and North's overwhelmingly plaid tribute to Clueless.

The very next day she showed off yet another Halloween costume. This time she teamed up with her cousin Penelope Disick to show off a Cheetah Girls inspired look. The Halloween looks haven't been the only ways she's making waves recently either. She's also been making some revelations in interviews about her expectations for her future. In one particular moment she claims that she wants both Skims and Yeezy to one day be hers. Fans found it pretty charming that she was already channeling the mogul energy of her parents. Check out her newest headline grabbing look below.

North West Shows Off Her Disney Princess Costume

Overnight, North saw fit to once again share another Halloween costume. This time she went full Disney princess, sporting a baby blue dress and plush frog accessory to dress up as Tiana from The Princess And The Frog. An elaborate photo shoot which once again featured Penelope Disick in her own princess look made its way online.

While many online find North West endlessly charming, she did recently do something that had some fans scratching their heads. During a cooking segment on a new episode of The Kardashians, North surprised fans by taking a bit out of a sweet onion like it was an apple. In the clip, Kim herself doesn't seem to be all that surprised by the action even implying that it's something North does often. What do you think of North West's variety of Halloween costumes? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.

