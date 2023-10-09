Kanye West & Son Saint Hit Up Soccer Game In Italy, Bianca Censori Not Spotted

The Chicago rapper is taking a break from his new music endeavors and questionable trademarks for some father-son footie.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kanye West seems quite busy these days, what with new music reportedly on the way, controversial trademark applications, and his usual relationship gossip. However, it seems like he took a break from all of that- including his wife Bianca Censori- to spend some quality father-son time in Italy on Saturday (October 7). Moreover, they went to the AC Milan versus Genoa soccer game, where they sat in a luxury box. The Chicago MC seemed passively entertained, reportedly checking his phone most of the time according to a Page Six report. On the other hand, Saint West was keen to watch every move.

Furthermore, it seems like it was just the duo that went out, as no photos emerged of Ye's other children. In fact, it's been a relatively long time since the media got an update, speculative or otherwise, on Kanye West's co-parenting with Kim Kardashian. We know that they often link up for their kids' sports games and other events, but with him overseas now, it's not often that we see them together. Sure, there's been a few instances, but it's at the very least heartening to see the 46-year-old with his loved ones.

Kanye & Saint West Leaving AC Milan & Genoa Match

In addition, it seems like, if anything, he's able to see his kids one at a time, or at least that's what's happened as of late. For example, North West was seemingly Kanye West's only kid to attend his birthday party back in June, which made headlines for its sushi displays on naked models lying down. At least she was able to meet Bianca Censori in person that time, and no one knows just what their family relationships as a whole are like. There's been a lot of rumors about it coming from unconfirmed sources, but things remain tight-lipped from the primary witnesses.

Meanwhile, hopefully this is a sign of the West-Kardashian clan's healing and slow but steady amicable state. A nasty divorce process has deep effects, especially one that the Yeezy mogul decided to make a very public affair. With all that in mind, we'll see how this all evolves alongside his career. For more news and updates on Kanye West, check back in with HNHH.

