Kylie Jenner Earns $1M Within One Hour Of Khy Clothing Line Launch: Report

Virtually every move the Kardashian-Jenner sisters make is highly scrutinized (and often criticized) by the public. Still, that hasn't stopped any of the famous family's five sisters from raking in serious dough thanks to their various business endeavours. The youngest, Kylie Jenner, is the latest to share a new creative project with her fans, taking a step away from her skincare and cosmetics companies to instead focus her energy on affordable luxury fashion in the form of her Khy clothing brand. Just weeks after soft launching online, the products officially went on sale this week, and according to PEOPLE it only took an hour for Jenner to secure a millionaire's bag.

The outlet exclusively reported on Friday (November 3) that the mother of two sold out of offerings like the faux leather trench, Moto gloves, and minidress. All of the designs came from Jenner in tandem with Namilia, who's based out of Berlin. However, ahead of Khy's official debut, a creative named Betsy John put the reality starlet on blast for allegedly stealing the brand's concepts from her.

Kylie Jenner Expands Her Empire with Khy

Jenner has yet to address these allegations and instead is gearing up for Khy's second collection to launch later this month. "I want people to know how completely involved I am in this," she recently told Vogue of her project. "From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colours, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself."

Rumour has it that Kylie Jenner could have more than just her clothing line's success to celebrate this weekend. Some social media sleuths are speculating that her eldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian, has given birth to her first baby with Travis Barker after the socialite was at the hospital. Read more about the latest clues at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

