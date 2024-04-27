JT Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans As New Single "Okay" Tops The Charts

BYCaroline Fisher526 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 11: JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls attend 2021 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

JT can't wait to unleash her upcoming mixtape, "City Cinderella."

Yesterday, JT finally unleashed her eagerly-anticipated new track "Okay." Evidently, fans are feeling the song, as it's managed to reach No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes rap song chart. Amid the success of her latest release, the City Girl turned solo star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her fans. She thanked them for supporting her and promised even more hits on her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHOS ROOTING FOR ME I WORK MY A** OFF DAILY!" she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "PRAY & PAY MY DUES! I’LL CONTINUE TO EDUCATE MY SUPPORTERS ON STREAMING MY MUSIC & HOW TO SUPPORT ME!" JT is referring to some recent detailed instructions she provided to listeners looking to stream her new single. Social media users had mixed reactions to this, with some arguing that she was doing too much. Regardless, it's clear that her instructions paid off.

Read More: JT Delivers Detailed Instructions On How To Stream New Single And Some Fans Aren't Having It

JT's New Song Goes No. 1

"Ahhhhh I have a FUN song now lol," JT continued. "NO BARS-COCKY RAP SIDEWAYS-laid back cocky rap! OKAY -hang out the window! CITY CINDERELLA Will be everything!!!! Again THANK YOUUUUU thank YALL." The summer-ready single has fans looking forward to what's to come on her mixtape, and speculating about a few of her lines.

"She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missing," she rhymes in the song. "Cheap a** veneers, you stay talking s**t / Put a marker to this b***h, she’s so counterfeit." Many suspect this could be a jab at Cardi B, who lost her tooth eating a "hard-a**" bagel just last month. What do you think of JT's new single "Okay" reaching No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes rap song chart? Do you think she's managed to make yet another hit? What about her heartfelt message to fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: JT Fans Think Her New Song "Okay" Sent Shots At Cardi B, Fans Debate

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2023 Broccoli City FestivalMusicJT Fans Think Her New Song "Okay" Sent Shots At Cardi B, Fans Debate640
Casamigos At TAO Days Presented By PrettyLittleThingMusicJT Announces New Single "Okay," Defends Solo Tour4.2K
Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City GirlsMusicJT Gets Creative In Overcoming TikTok & UMG Dispute1.7K
2021 Revolt SummitMusicYung Miami Gets Called Out For Supporting JT Following Feud, She Fires Back