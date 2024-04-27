JT Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans As New Single "Okay" Tops The Charts

Yesterday, JT finally unleashed her eagerly-anticipated new track "Okay." Evidently, fans are feeling the song, as it's managed to reach No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes rap song chart. Amid the success of her latest release, the City Girl turned solo star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her fans. She thanked them for supporting her and promised even more hits on her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHOS ROOTING FOR ME I WORK MY A** OFF DAILY!" she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "PRAY & PAY MY DUES! I’LL CONTINUE TO EDUCATE MY SUPPORTERS ON STREAMING MY MUSIC & HOW TO SUPPORT ME!" JT is referring to some recent detailed instructions she provided to listeners looking to stream her new single. Social media users had mixed reactions to this, with some arguing that she was doing too much. Regardless, it's clear that her instructions paid off.

Read More: JT Delivers Detailed Instructions On How To Stream New Single And Some Fans Aren't Having It

JT's New Song Goes No. 1

"Ahhhhh I have a FUN song now lol," JT continued. "NO BARS-COCKY RAP SIDEWAYS-laid back cocky rap! OKAY -hang out the window! CITY CINDERELLA Will be everything!!!! Again THANK YOUUUUU thank YALL." The summer-ready single has fans looking forward to what's to come on her mixtape, and speculating about a few of her lines.

"She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missing," she rhymes in the song. "Cheap a** veneers, you stay talking s**t / Put a marker to this b***h, she’s so counterfeit." Many suspect this could be a jab at Cardi B, who lost her tooth eating a "hard-a**" bagel just last month. What do you think of JT's new single "Okay" reaching No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes rap song chart? Do you think she's managed to make yet another hit? What about her heartfelt message to fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: JT Fans Think Her New Song "Okay" Sent Shots At Cardi B, Fans Debate

[Via]