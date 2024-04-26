JT Delivers Detailed Instructions On How To Stream New Single And Some Fans Aren't Having It

BYAlexander Cole150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival: Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: JT of City Girls performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Justin Bieber did something similar.

JT is currently embarking on a solo career that will certainly be interesting to watch play out. Overall, fans know her from her work with the City Girls. However, she is now on her own and is slowly but surely dropping off some new singles. For instance, she recently came through with the track "OKAY," which has been getting mixed reviews so far. That said, JT seems to be catching a bit of a flack for a completely different reason.

In the Instagram below, you can see that JT delivered full-on instructions for how to stream her new single. These instructions extend to both Spotify and Apple Music. They speak to the different rules on each platform, and how to maximize her success on the charts. In many ways, this is what Justin Bieber tried to do with "Yummy" all of those years ago. At the time, Bieber got clowned for it, and now, the same thing is happening to JT.

Read More: JT Unleashes Fiery Solo Anthem "Sideways"

JT Goes The Justin Bieber Route

In the comments section over at 2Cool2Blog, there were quite a few detractors to what JT is doing here. Although some did note that they understand why she might feel like this is absolutely necessary. "This shit make u appreciate ur 9-5 sometimes," one person wrote."Not following instructions on how to make a stream count. N***a ima listen to what I want how I want. Take that shit up with Spotify," said another. It can be tough to get your music heard these days, and this whole situation is a perfect example.

Let us know what you think of this practice, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it is weird for an artist to do this? Do you believe that streaming platforms have ultimately ruined the game for a lot of artists? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: JT's Nip Slip On Instagram Live Is Her Latest Wardrobe Malfunction

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 Rolling Loud Los AngelesMusicJT Previews New Solo Music With Karaoke Videos545
a29b3b05e6d185ffc3d74b662e655d59.1000x1000x1MusicJT Drops Hard-Hitting Single "Okay" Amidst City Girls Feud803
2022 ONE MusicFestMusicJT Shares Raunchy Artwork For Her Upcoming Single1.6K
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" ThomasMusicJT Unveils New Single, Its Cover Art, & Release Date825