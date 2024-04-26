JT Delivers Detailed Instructions On How To Stream New Single And Some Fans Aren't Having It

JT is currently embarking on a solo career that will certainly be interesting to watch play out. Overall, fans know her from her work with the City Girls. However, she is now on her own and is slowly but surely dropping off some new singles. For instance, she recently came through with the track "OKAY," which has been getting mixed reviews so far. That said, JT seems to be catching a bit of a flack for a completely different reason.

In the Instagram below, you can see that JT delivered full-on instructions for how to stream her new single. These instructions extend to both Spotify and Apple Music. They speak to the different rules on each platform, and how to maximize her success on the charts. In many ways, this is what Justin Bieber tried to do with "Yummy" all of those years ago. At the time, Bieber got clowned for it, and now, the same thing is happening to JT.

JT Goes The Justin Bieber Route

In the comments section over at 2Cool2Blog, there were quite a few detractors to what JT is doing here. Although some did note that they understand why she might feel like this is absolutely necessary. "This shit make u appreciate ur 9-5 sometimes," one person wrote."Not following instructions on how to make a stream count. N***a ima listen to what I want how I want. Take that shit up with Spotify," said another. It can be tough to get your music heard these days, and this whole situation is a perfect example.

