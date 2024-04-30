JT Continues Her Solo Run With Colorful Music Video For "OKAY"

BYAlexander Cole42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Lil Uzi Vert and JT of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

JT has fans very excited.

JT has been undergoing a huge rebrand as she is now on her own and no longer part of City Girls. Overall, this new push for her has been an interesting one. She has been performing at clubs with large entourages behind her. This has subsequently led to a debate about whether or not she is making the right moves. Some believe that she is building her fanbase the right way, while others have been mercilessly roasting her. For now, however, her hardcore fans seem to be impressed with what she's up to.

On Friday, JT dropped off a brand new track simply called "OKAY." This is a song that has previously been released in a snippet, and fans were loving it. Once the full track was released, there were some split reviews. However, once again, her hardcore fans showed out and made sure to get the song to the top of the streaming charts. On Monday, JT followed up the success of the song by dropping off a brand-new visual, which you can take in down below.

Read More: JT Unleashes Fiery Solo Anthem "Sideways"

JT Continues To Drop New Tracks

Overall, JT is someone who knows how to get fans excited with her visuals, and this is a good example of that. The music video is filled with colorful visuals and shots of the artist flaunting her sexuality. This is the kind of confidence that the artist has always exuded in her music. JT is definitely coming into her own as a solo artist, and it has been fun to watch the glow up.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new music video from JT, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is her best music video so far? How do you feel about the music she has been putting out ever since becoming a solo artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: JT's Nip Slip On Instagram Live Is Her Latest Wardrobe Malfunction

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Wireless Festival: BirminghamMusic VideosJT Delivers Detailed Instructions On How To Stream New Single And Some Fans Aren't Having It1292
2022 ONE MusicFestMusic VideosJT Shares Raunchy Artwork For Her Upcoming Single1.6K
a29b3b05e6d185ffc3d74b662e655d59.1000x1000x1Music VideosJT Drops Hard-Hitting Single "Okay" Amidst City Girls Feud3.9K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusic VideosJT Claps Back At Fan Who Says She Doesn't Have Enough Songs To Tour1420