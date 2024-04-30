JT Continues Her Solo Run With Colorful Music Video For "OKAY"

JT has been undergoing a huge rebrand as she is now on her own and no longer part of City Girls. Overall, this new push for her has been an interesting one. She has been performing at clubs with large entourages behind her. This has subsequently led to a debate about whether or not she is making the right moves. Some believe that she is building her fanbase the right way, while others have been mercilessly roasting her. For now, however, her hardcore fans seem to be impressed with what she's up to.

On Friday, JT dropped off a brand new track simply called "OKAY." This is a song that has previously been released in a snippet, and fans were loving it. Once the full track was released, there were some split reviews. However, once again, her hardcore fans showed out and made sure to get the song to the top of the streaming charts. On Monday, JT followed up the success of the song by dropping off a brand-new visual, which you can take in down below.

JT Continues To Drop New Tracks

Overall, JT is someone who knows how to get fans excited with her visuals, and this is a good example of that. The music video is filled with colorful visuals and shots of the artist flaunting her sexuality. This is the kind of confidence that the artist has always exuded in her music. JT is definitely coming into her own as a solo artist, and it has been fun to watch the glow up.

