Sukihana Claims She Only Sells Sex During Expletive-Filled Rant

BYAlexander Cole637 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sukihana arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Sukihana had a lot to say.

Sukihana found herself in a pretty bad situation last week while out in Florida. Overall, the reality star and artist was arrested on a few drug charges, including possession of hard drugs and intent to sell. These allegations are ultimately extremely serious. However, Sukihana hasn't been too pressed about all of this. In fact, she recently launched a merch line of sorts with her mugshot on it. This is a common move these days, however, you can't blame Suki for wanting to capitalize on what is mostly a negative situation.

That said, it does seem as though the chatter surrounding this arrest is starting to upset her. With the allegations in place, some are speculating that she is some sort of drug trafficker. Moreover, some have tried to say that she was taking the fall for a man she is dealing with. This subsequently led to a passionate rant over on Instagram Live, where she said that she is not, a drug dealer, despite what some people are trying to say.

Read More: Sukihana Takes Emergency Contraceptive Live On IG

Sukihana Speaks

In fact, Sukihana made it clear that she doesn't take the fall for men. Furthermore, the only thing she sells is sex and her body. Overall, her rant was filled with swear words, and she did not seem amused. There were even moments where she was yelling throughout the livestream. Clearly, Suki is passionate about the entire ordeal, which makes sense considering the serious nature of it all.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Sukihana, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is doing too much with these remarks and IG rants? What do you make of her rise to fame and subsequent collaborations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Sukihana's Baby Daddy Claims That She's Hiding Their Child From Him

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
“Baddies East” Los Angeles PremiereMusicSukihana Arrested On Drug Charges: What We Know2.2K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsMusicSukihana Throws Chairs On "Bad Vs. Wild" While Blueface's Sister Throws Down With Stoney4.9K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusicSukihana Teaches Bobbi Althoff How To Dance In Hilarious Clip From Upcoming Interview: Watch1.7K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusicSukihana's Baby Daddy Claims That She's Hiding Their Child From Him7.9K