Sukihana Claims She Only Sells Sex During Expletive-Filled Rant

Sukihana found herself in a pretty bad situation last week while out in Florida. Overall, the reality star and artist was arrested on a few drug charges, including possession of hard drugs and intent to sell. These allegations are ultimately extremely serious. However, Sukihana hasn't been too pressed about all of this. In fact, she recently launched a merch line of sorts with her mugshot on it. This is a common move these days, however, you can't blame Suki for wanting to capitalize on what is mostly a negative situation.

That said, it does seem as though the chatter surrounding this arrest is starting to upset her. With the allegations in place, some are speculating that she is some sort of drug trafficker. Moreover, some have tried to say that she was taking the fall for a man she is dealing with. This subsequently led to a passionate rant over on Instagram Live, where she said that she is not, a drug dealer, despite what some people are trying to say.

Read More: Sukihana Takes Emergency Contraceptive Live On IG

Sukihana Speaks

In fact, Sukihana made it clear that she doesn't take the fall for men. Furthermore, the only thing she sells is sex and her body. Overall, her rant was filled with swear words, and she did not seem amused. There were even moments where she was yelling throughout the livestream. Clearly, Suki is passionate about the entire ordeal, which makes sense considering the serious nature of it all.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Sukihana, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is doing too much with these remarks and IG rants? What do you make of her rise to fame and subsequent collaborations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Sukihana's Baby Daddy Claims That She's Hiding Their Child From Him