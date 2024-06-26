Nike Air Max Plus x Swarovski “Sunset” Unveiled By Nike SNKRS

This stunning pair is a must-have.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus x Swarovski “Sunset” is going to drop during the holiday season of 2024. Also, the retail price will be a whopping $450 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a white midsole that has Nike Air bubbles. The upper features red and yellow Swarovski crystals as the base, with black overlays. Also, the overlays create a cage around the upper and a small red Swoosh is on the sides. More crystals adorn the tongue and a Nike Swoosh is on the tongue.

The Nike Air Max Plus is about to get a stunning makeover with its upcoming collaboration with Swarovski. The new "Sunset" colorway promises to turn heads. This edition features a vibrant red and yellow base, symbolizing a sunset, and is constructed entirely from Swarovski crystals. The sparkling crystals give the shoe a luxurious and eye-catching appearance. Black accents surround the vibrant base, adding depth and contrast to the design. These touches highlight the shoe’s sleek silhouette and enhance its overall aesthetic.

