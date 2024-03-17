Nike Book 1 “Haven” Receives Official Product Shots

The Nike Book 1, Devin Booker's signature basketball sneaker, is gearing up for the release of its latest colorway inspired by Booker's beloved dog, Haven. Dubbed the "Haven" colorway, this iteration features a sleek black base with vibrant orange accents, paying homage to Haven's unique fur color. The design reflects Booker's personal connection to his furry companion, infusing the sneaker with a touch of personality and meaning. As with previous releases, the Nike Book 1 combines performance-driven features with stylish aesthetics, making it a versatile choice for both on and off the court.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Devin Booker alike are eagerly anticipating the drop of the "Haven" colorway, set to hit shelves this April. With its distinctive color palette and meaningful inspiration, the Nike Book 1 "Haven" is sure to capture the attention of sneakerheads and dog lovers alike. Stay tuned for the release of this special edition colorway, as it promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" SNKRS Release

"Haven" Nike Book 1

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are meant to resemble Booker's dog, Haven. They feature a black leather base, with black leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, with orange outlining. Further, more orange details include the Book branding on the tongue and lace loops. Finally, the heels feature "Chapter One" in orange writing.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Book 1 “Haven” is going to drop on April 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $140 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Rock” Restocking Tomorrow

[Via]