shoplifting
- SportsWizards Cut Player Accused Of ShopliftingRyan Rollins was waived by the Wizards on Monday.By Ben Mock
- CrimeTwo Men Wore Hollowed Out Watermelons On Their Heads To ShopliftTwo individuals used actual watermelons as a disguise to steal from a Virginia convenience store. By Madusa S.
- CrimeActor Miguel A. Núñez Arrested For Stealing GroceriesMiguel A. Núñez allegedly walked out of a store with $200 worth of groceries, but he claims he always intended on going back to pay for them.By Erika Marie
- Crime"Mighty Ducks" Child Star Shaun Weiss Arrested On Charges Of Burglary & MethHe's faced a number of struggles in recent years.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDemi Lovato's Drug Dealer Charged With Heroin Possession & Shoplifting Brandon Johnson was charged with possession of heroin and ketamine while shoplifting, allegedly.By Aron A.
- SportsLiAngelo Ball Is Currently Being Scouted By 5 NBA TeamsA number as inflated as his father's ego.By Devin Ch
- SportsLiAngelo Ball Details Shoplifting Incident On NBC's Today ShowLiAngelo opens up about the night he was arrested. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLiAngelo Ball Reportedly Arrested For Shoplifting In ChinaLiAngelo Ball among 3 UCLA Bruins arrested in China. By Kyle Rooney
- LifeAlabama Victoria's Secret Store Kicks Out All Black Shoppers During Shoplifting IncidentKimberly Houzah recorded the incident via a Facebook live video that has since gone viral, inspiring Victoria's Secret to release an apology statement and fire the store associate responsible for the profiling. By Angus Walker