Ice Cube Delivers World Series Trophy To Dodgers In Epic Fashion

Legendary rapper Ice Cube is famously a lifelong fan of the the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was unsurprising to see him in attendance for the team's first game of the 2025 MLB season on Thursday evening, where he presented the trophy to the defending World Series champions. Cube drove onto the field in a custom blue 1957 Chevy Impala. Once he got onto the field, he was handed the Commissioner's Trophy. He hoisted it over his head to a cheering Dodger Stadium. After placing the trophy on a stand, he dapped up members of the Dodgers including team manager Dave Roberts.

Prior to the second game of the 2024 World Series, Ice Cube performed the iconic "It Was A Good Day" and "Bow Down," the title track from Westside Connection's debut album. When the Dodgers won the title in a decisive five games, he performed again at the championship parade. The parade was making up for lost time. The team never got to celebrate their win in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Dodgers followed up the celebration by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4. Reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season in the seventh inning.

Ice Cube Celebrates Dodgers World Series Win

Also in attendance for the star-studded Opening Day ceremony were sports legends Magic Johnson and Billie Jean King. King and Johnson are part of the Dodgers ownership group. Like Ice Cube, they also helped raise the latest championship banner at Dodger Stadium as celebrity fans like Rob Lowe and Tom Hanks looked on. Before the game began, the Dodgers took the field running down a blue carpet from center field as an instrumental version of Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" played.