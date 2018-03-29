MLB Opening Day
- Sports2024 MLB Season To Start In South KoreaThe MLB is reportedly headed to South KoreaBy Ben Mock
- SportsElvis Andrus Uses "Baby Shark" As Walk-Up Song On MLB Opening DayThe kid's song is inescapable at this point.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSpike Lee, Budweiser Launch Short Film In Celebration Of Jackie RobinsonBudweiser partners with Spike Lee and the Jackie Robinson Foundation on a season-long campaign.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicDJ Khaled Performed Pre-Game For Miami Marlins & Almost Nobody Showed UpNobody showed up to catch DJ Khaled's pre-game performance at the Marlins game.By Alex Zidel
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Crushes Homerun In Yankees DebutStanton goes deep in first AB with Yanks.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChicago Cubs’ Ian Happ Homers On First Pitch Of MLB SeasonCubs, Marlins honoring Parkland victims throughout season-opening four-game series.By Kyle Rooney