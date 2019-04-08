real 92.3
- MusicCoi Leray Prays For Father Benzino: "I Want Him To Heal Offline"The "Trendsetter" rapper joked about reporting her dad's social media accounts and spoke at length about the strains in their relationship.By Erika Marie
- RandomWaka Flocka Claims Minorities Can't Catch The CoronavirusWaka Flocka genuinely believes minorities can't catch the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- MusicBlueface Clarifies Telling Rappers To "Check In" When Coming To L.A.Blueface recently caught heat over comments he made online following Pop Smoke's murder in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Ink Ditches RCA Records For The Independent RouteKid Ink is officially back on his independent grind. By Dominiq R.
- BeefNLE Choppa Switches On NBA YoungBoy: "I Don't Talk To Him"NLE Choppa previously said he was signed to NBA YoungBoy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicReason Continues His Spree Of Excellent BARS With New FreestyleReason snapped. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefThe Game Explains How Machine Gun Kelly "Barely" Defeated Eminem In Their BeefThe Game thinks Machine Gun Kelly gave it his all.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Disagrees With People Who Say Post Malone Isn't Hip HopHe doesn't believe the genre can be boxed in.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Says New Eminem Album Is Coming Soon: WatchWe need this now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAndre 3000's Solo Album May Have Just Been Accidentally Revealed By ThurzBut with Andre, who knows when it's coming? By Noah C
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Lists Her Top 5 Female Rappers EverWho made the list?By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Says Jail "Was A Life-Changing Moment"Bow Wow's jail time gave him a lot to think about.By Chantilly Post
- MusicScHoolboy Q Talks Golf Addiction & The Art Of Video Game Trash-TalkingIt's nice to have ScHoolboy Q back in the fold. By Mitch Findlay