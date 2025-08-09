Ice Cube is drawing a hard line against one of sports’ strangest new disruptions: fans throwing sex toys onto the court. The stunt, which recently made headlines in the WNBA, has sparked curiosity of the possibliities of it happening in other sports.

Speaking with Los Angeles’ Real 92.3, the rapper, actor, and BIG3 co-founder called the act “terrible” and “foul,” making it clear such behavior won’t fly in his league. “Yeah, I’ve seen it. It’s unnecessary,” he said. “Somebody doing that should be kicked out the building and not allowed back in.”

The comments come after a series of viral clips from WNBA games showing adult toys being lobbed onto the hardwood. When the same move surfaced in the BIG3, Cube’s response went beyond disapproval.

“I don’t know what people think they could get out of that,” he said. “Somebody might get hands put on them if they do one with us. Not only put them out, man, but touch him up a little bit on the way out.” His message was blunt: expect “consequences and repercussions” that leave a lasting impression.

Ice Cube BIG3 On Green Dildo In WNBA

Ice Cube's BIG3 launched in 2017. The league features former NBA stars and international standouts in a three-on-three format. Cube has consistently framed it as more than a novelty league, but a serious platform for elite competition. Disruptions — especially ones with a vulgar edge — undermine that mission and risk turning the spotlight from the game to the gimmick.

For Cube, the solution is simple: make examples out of offenders. “Without a doubt,” he concluded, promising that anyone trying the stunt at a BIG3 game will regret it. In a league that prides itself on toughness and authenticity, Cube’s stance leaves little doubt — the court is for basketball, not sideshows.

Along with basketball, Ice Cube will hit the road later this year on tour. He recently made headlines for the poor reviews of his latest film, War of Worlds. It received historically low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.