Offset's Tweet Grieving Takeoff Causes Cardi B Fans To Lash Out Even Harder

Considering 2023 is the first year he's spent without his dear friend, Takeoff, by his side, Offset has been making major moves in the industry. Of course, there are times when he pushes pause to feel his emotions and mourn the Atlanta rapper's untimely death, but for the most part, he's been pouring his energy into music, culminating in his SET IT OFF project earlier this fall. Besides that body of work, we've also seen the father of five spending plenty of time with his children and wife, Cardi B, though trouble has been afoot for the couple in recent days.

Amid rumours of him cheating on the Hustlers actress, Offset spent his birthday without Cardi. Instead, he's been surrounded by beautiful women, and posting online as though no stress is plaguing him mentally. Naturally, this is only infuriating his "Clout" collaborator more. After hearing the mother of two's incredibly vulnerable emotional outburst, her fans are doing the most to make sure Set feels similar pain. Some of them take the low road by bringing up Takeoff's name – a move neither Set nor Quavo approve of.

Offset Cheating Allegations Have Social Media Users Riding for Cardi B

"Fans using Takeoff's name in the middle of all this isn't cool," he tweeted over the weekend. "I'm still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up." Even with him setting this boundary, the Bardi Gang remains relentless. "Yet you're okay with your family bullying Cardi even though YOU the one in the wrong? Man get tf," one person clapped back. "[You] grieving by cheating on ya wife LMAOO," another laughed at the unflattering rumours. Elsewhere, others argued that Set shouldn't even have to talk about his fallen family member. "This should never have to be addressed. This world is Hell," they ranted.

At this time, fans are still divided on how sincere Cardi B and Offset are in their split. We've seen the pair use similar tactics for promotion in the past. However, the former Migos member does have a history of being unfaithful to his wife as well. Read what his sister says about the situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates. RIP Takeoff.

